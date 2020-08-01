Birth Announcement: Amora Jay Burch

Amora Jay Burch was born July 14, 2020, at 7:23 pm at South Lincoln Medical Center in Kemmerer, Wyoming. She weighed 6 pounds, 10 ounces, and was 19 1/2 inches long at birth.

She is welcomed into the world by proud parents, Misty Lujano and Daniel Burch. She has three older sisters, Bella, Krysta, and Nashay; and a big brother, Dominik, who love her very much.

Congratulations!

