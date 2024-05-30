Birth Announcement: Angel Gabriel Cruz

Angel Gabriel Cruz was born May 18, 2024, at 1:38 p.m. at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County. He was 7 pounds and 8.3 ounces and 21 inches long at birth.

He was welcomed into the world by proud parents Brooklynn Calhoun and Alex Cruz, maternal grandparents Tearanny and Quentin Calhoun, and paternal grandparents Yaneth Vargas and Ever Cruz.

Congratulations!

