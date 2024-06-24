Birth Announcement: Axl Emerson McLaughlin

Axl Emerson McLaughlin was born June 15, 2024, at 4:01 p.m. at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County. He was 6 pounds and 11 ounces, and 20 inches long at birth.

He was welcomed into the world by proud parents Kelsee and Matt McLaughlin, and older brothers, Otto and Hayes, who are so excited he joined the family.

Congratulations!

