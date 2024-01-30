Birth Announcement: Blakelynn Jo Richmond

Blakelynn Jo Richmond was born January 18, 2024, at 8:36 p.m. She was 6 pounds and 11.9 ounces, and 18 inches at birth.

She was welcomed into the world by proud parents Mariahn and Brodie Richmond. Grandparents are Jeremy and Amber Litz of Green River, and Amber Norton and husband Tyler of Rock Springs. Great-grandparents are Kenny Brown of Crawford, Colorado; Michelle Kennison of Rock Springs; Nick Demas and Brenda Brown of Lake Havasu City, Arizona; Ray and Janice Litz of Lexington, Ohio; and Tracy and Ann Richmond of Rock Springs.

Congratulations!

