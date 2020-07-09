Birth Announcement: Breklynn Rose-Marie Sheridan

Breklynn Rose-Marie Sheridan was born July 3, 2020, at 12:49 pm at the Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County. She weighted 5 pounds, 5 ounces and was 17.5 inches long when she was born.

Breklynn has two older siblings, brother, 5-year-old, Brantley, and sister, 21-month-old, Kastyn. Grandparents are Craig and Jennifer Porter and Gary and April Eccker, all of Rock Springs and Steve and Kris Sutherlund of Cheyenne.

She is welcomed into the world by proud parents Brandon and Kasie Sheridan.

