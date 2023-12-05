Birth Announcement: Christopher Grey Nieto McDonald

Christopher Grey Nieto McDonald was born September 28, 2023 at 11:25 a.m. at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County. He was 7 pounds and 10.1 ounces, and 21 inches at birth.

He was welcomed into the world by proud parents Shelby McDonald and Jonathan Nieto, and grandparents Racheal and Quincy McDonald and Maria and Jorge Nieto.

Congratulations!

