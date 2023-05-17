Birth Announcement: Dakota Lynn Stockburger

Dakota Lynn Stockburger was born on May 12, 2023, at 9:43 a.m. at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County in Rock Springs. She weighed 6 pounds, 3 ounces, and was 18 3/4 inches long at the time of her birth.

She was welcomed into the world by proud parent Madisen Jean Danzl and Justin M. Stockburger.

Grandparents are Gary and Christy Lambson, Rick and Deena Stockburger, Ron and Lorinda Danzl. She is the most perfect gift from God and the perfect piece to complete our family.

