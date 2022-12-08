Birth Announcement: Ilya Rose & Livi Jade Goldberg

Ilya Rose Goldberg and Livi Jade Goldberg were born November 1, 2022, at 8:22 a.m. and 8:25 a.m., respectively, in Kalispell, Montana.

Ilya weighed 6.1 pounds at the time of her birth, and Livi was 5.14 pounds.

The twin girls were welcomed into the world by proud parents Bridgett Herne and Bill Goldberg. Bridgett is a Rock Springs native.

