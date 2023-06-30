Birth Announcement: Iris James Ross

Iris James Ross was born June 19, 2023, at 2:35 p.m. at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County. She weighed 8 pounds, 7 ounces, and was 21 inches long at the time of her birth.

She was welcomed into the world by proud parents Charlotte Pruden-Ross and Thomas Ross, and grandparents Bob and Carol Ross of Green River, Wyoming, and James and Sherry Pruden of Fairfield, California.

“Iris has brought her own flair to the chaos as she joins her big sister Clyo, the family furballs, and the horde of duckies.”

