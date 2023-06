Isabella Kaylee Elaine Wakefield was born on May 31, 2023. She weighed 6.15 pounds and was 21 inches long at the time of her birth.

She was welcomed into the world by proud parents Rebekka Young and Tyler Wakefield.

Congratulations!

