Jaymen Darrell Thomas Hallmark was born February 6, 2024.

He was welcomed into the world by proud parents Kenneth Hallmark and Katiesue Lell, along with older brother Tayler and older sisters Olivia and Adeline. He was 3 pounds and 1 ounce at birth.

Congratulations!

