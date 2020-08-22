Birth Announcement: Juniper Otis Yost

Juniper Otis Yost was born August 11, 2020, at 4:46 pm at the Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County. He weighed 6 pounds, 7.3 ounces and was 19 3/4 inches long at birth.

He is welcomed into the world by his proud mom Sage Yost.

His big brother, Cypress, is semi-annoyed, but is sure he is the “okay-est” little brother in all the land! Both boys have a warrior for a mother, and Sage is doing well. Pap and Dodie are beside themselves with joy!

Congratulations!

