Kaycee Stetson Palmer Jr. was born March 29, 2023, at 7:50 a.m. in Rock Springs.

He was welcomed into the world by proud parents Andrea Amezcua and Kaycee Palmer.

Two more little hands

Two more little feet

Now our family is complete!

Meet our new baby boy Stetson.

