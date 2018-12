Levearl Ranger T. Schriever was born on December 1, 2018 at 3:04 am. He was 7 pounds and 4 ounces, and 19.5 inches long at birth.

He was welcomed into the world by his proud parents, Shayna Becenti-Schriever and Samuel Schriever, and the rest of the Schriever family.

Congratulations!

