Lexi Lyn Stofferahn was born on August 22, 2018 at 4:17 p.m.

Lexi weighted 3 pounds, 10.5 ounces, 17-inches long at the time of her birth. Lexi is the daughter of parents Jessica Stauffacher and William Stofferahn.

Congratulations!

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Submit your recent birth announcements here.