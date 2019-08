Lukas Rodney Watkins was born on August 1, 2019 at 10:06am. He weighed 8 lbs. 4 oz. and was 20 inches long at birth.

Proud parents are Erica Watkins and Thaen Watkins.

Congratulations!

Births are sponsored by Memorial Hospital Obstetrics & Women’s health. You can submit you own birth announcement here.