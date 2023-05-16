Birth Announcement: Magnolia May Cummings

Magnolia May Cummings was born on May 13, 2023, at 2:12 p.m. at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County. She weighed 8 pounds, 4 ounces, and was 19 inches long at her time of birth.

She was welcomed into the world by proud parents Rachael and Marshal Cummings.

“Finally a girl to add to our family of boys! She is healthy and for that we are so happy! We love our sweet Maggie May. 🩷”

Congratulations!

