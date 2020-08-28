Birth Announcement: Maizyn Lane Pollen Deichmueller

Maizyn Lane Pollen Deichmueller was born August 2, 2020, at 1:11 am at the Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County. He weighed 5 pounds, 10.9 ounces and was 17 inches long at birth.

He is welcomed into the world by proud parents LaTiecha Parker and Tylor Deichmueller.

Grandparents are Teri and Dwayne Witt, Candy Torimino, Lewis Pollen, Grant and Angela Parker.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

“How can a young man keep his way pure? By living according to your (Gods) word. I have hidden your word in my heart, that I may not sin against thee. Psalms 119:9”

Congratulations!

Births are sponsored by Memorial Hospital Obstetrics & Women’s health. You can submit you own birth announcement here.