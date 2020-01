Mia Renee Mount was born January 5, 2020, at 12:20 pm.

Mia weighed 6 pounds, .04 ounces and measured 18 1/2 inches long at the time of her birth.

She was welcomed by her parents Jolene Ramey and Mike Mount who love her very much!

Congratulations!

