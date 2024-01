Michael Hyrum Shafe was born December 27, 2023, at 12:43 a.m. He was 5 pounds and 13 ounces, and 17.5 inches at birth.

He was welcomed into the world by proud parents Esther Shafe and Dwaine Shafe Jr., big brother James, and big sisters Jaidyn and Emmalynn.

Congratulations!

