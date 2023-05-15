Birth Announcement: Oakley Reign Mccarrel

Oakley Reign Mccarrel was born May 10, 2023, at 9:48 a.m. at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County. She weighed 5 pounds, 8 ounces, and was 18 inches long at the time of birth.

She was welcomed into the world by proud parents Vanessa Oliva and Steven Mccarrel. Her twin brother is Tyler Daniel Mccarrel and grandparents are Logan and Bobbie Oliva.

Congratulations!

