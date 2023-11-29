Birth Announcement: Rheylynn Kay Lewandowski

Rheylynn Kay Lewandowski was born November 4, 2023 at 7:17 p.m. in Knoxville, Tennessee through surrogacy. She was 7 pounds and 10.5 ounces, and 20 inches at birth.

She was welcomed into the world by proud parents Rochelle and Jonathan Lewandowski, and the gestational surrogate will be known to Rheylynn as “Aunt Bre”.

Congratulations!

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Births are sponsored by Memorial Hospital Obstetrics & Women’s health. You can submit your own birth announcement here.

Brought to you by: