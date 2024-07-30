Birth Announcement: Rocco Emmett Wayne Jacobson

Rocco Emmett Wayne Jacobson was born June 20, 2024, at 12:49 p.m. at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County. He was 9 pounds and 12.9 ounces at birth.

He was welcomed into the world by proud parents Briana and Jerry Jacobson. They are so happy to have their healthy baby boy in their family and love him so much.

