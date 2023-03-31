Birth Announcement: Sebastian Maverick Jennings

Sebastian Maverick Jennings was born March 14, 2023, at 2:59 p.m. at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County.

He was welcomed into the world by proud parents Whitney Rodabaugh and Zachary Jennings.

“Although he came earlier than expected, definitely not in the way I would’ve liked. Mom and Dad cannot wait to bring you home my love. The love and patience I have learned from you already has inspired me so much. I cannot thank the the OB staff in Rock Springs, and the NICU staff at the University of Utah enough. Thank you for taking care of my little angel and I.”

