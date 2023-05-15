Birth Announcement: Tyler Daniel Mccarrel

Tyler Daniel Mccarrel was born May 10, 2023, at 9:46 a.m. at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County. He weighed 6 pounds, 1 ounces, and was 18 inches long at the time of birth.

He was welcomed into the world by proud parents Vanessa Oliva and Steven Mccarrel. His twin sister is Oakley Reign Mccarrel and grandparents are Logan and Bobbie Oliva.

Congratulations!

