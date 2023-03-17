Birth Announcement: Walker Lee Marchetti

Walker Lee Marchetti was born March 10, 2023, at 3:28 a.m., at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County in Rock Springs. He weighed 6 pounds, 8.4 ounces at the time of his birth.

He was welcomed into the world by proud parents Travis and Erica Marchetti and siblings, Quinn and Collins. He’s surrounded by loving family, Chris and Crystal Patterson, Dennis and Lisa Marchetti, and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Congratulations!

