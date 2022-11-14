Birth Announcement: Weston Leo McJunkin

Weston Leo McJunkin was born on November 13, 2022, at 12:40 a.m. at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County in Rocks Springs.

He was 6 pounds, 8.9 ounces, and 18 1/2 inches long at the time of his birth.

He was welcomed into the world by proud parents Danae Gomez and Brodie McJunkin and big sister Sophia Piedra, great-grandparents Ben and Linda Gomez, and grandparents Janell Gomez and Sandy and Randy McJunkin.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Congratulations!

Births are sponsored by Memorial Hospital Obstetrics & Women’s health. You can submit your own birth announcement here.