Welcome to the world Xaden Emery Stotts

Xaden Emery Stotts born June 11, to proud parents Korra and Tyrel Stotts. Xaden came at 12:32 p.m. weighing six pounds nine ounces and 19.5 inches long.

His family lovingly welcomes him and his sister Luna is so excited for him to be here.

Congratulations!

