Birth Announcement: Xander Jaye Allison Gallagher

Xander Jaye Allison Gallagher was born at 7:20 a.m. on September 22, 2022, at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County in Rock Springs.

He weighed 7 pounds, 13.5 ounces, and was 19 1/2 inches long at his time of birth.

He was welcomed into the world by proud parents Jade and Ashley Gallagher.

“It was written in the stars for Xander to be ours.”

