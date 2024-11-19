Birth Announcement: Zaelen Gray McCloskey

Zaelen Gray McCloskey was born October 24, 2024, at 1:51 a.m. at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County. He weighed 6 pounds and 10.7 ounces, and was 19 inches long at birth.

He was welcomed into the world by proud parents Alexus Stadler and Conner McCloskey, and grandparents Kilji & Joaquin Gutierrez and Sheila & Kenny McCloskey.

Congratulations!

