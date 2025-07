Zekiel Raymond Lindig born July 10, to proud parents Ana and Zack Lindig. Zekiel came at 2:23 p.m. weighing eight pounds 10.2 ounces and 21 inches long.

His big brother Zephyr and grandparents Fred, Nancy, and Marlene lovingly welcomed him into the world.

Congratulations!

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Brought to you by: