Birth Announcement: Zephyr Lane Lindig

Zephyr Lane Lindig was born January 27, 2023, at 2:03 a.m. at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County in Rock Springs. He weighed 8 pounds, 1 ounce, and was 20 1/2 inches long at the time of birth.

He was welcomed into the world by proud parents Ana and Zack Lindig. Grandparents are Marlene Tesdal and Fred and Nancy Lindig.

