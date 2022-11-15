Birth Announcements: Adelyn RubyJean Shelinbarger

Adelyn RubyJean Shelinbarger was born Sunday, November 13, 2022, at 7:55 a.m. at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County.

Adelyn weighed 6 pounds, 0.6 ounces at the time of her birth.

She was welcomed into the world by proud parents Amanda and Troy Shelinbarger, and older siblings Hailey, Tucker, Jaxten and Mavrik.

Congratulations!

