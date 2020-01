Enslee Retta Mae McCurdy was born December 30, 2019 at 12:45 pm.

Enslee weighed 6 pounds, 14 ounces and measured 20 inches long at the time of her birth.

She was welcomed into the world by her proud parents Bryttnee and Chris McCurdy.

