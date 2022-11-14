Birth Announcements: Gabriel Isaac Valdez

Gabriel Isaac Valdez was born Friday, September 16, 2022, at 6:36 a.m. at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County.

Gabriel weighed 5 pounds, 14.3 ounces and measured 20 inches at the time of his birth.

He was welcomed into the world by proud parents Sadie and Miguel Valdez, with grandparents Isaac and Carol Valdez, Lee and Tina St.Clair.

Congratulations!

