Kastyn Ellen-Amora Sheridan was born September 19, 2018 at 2:40 a.m.

Kastyn weighed 5 lbs, 6oz. and measured 17in long. She has a 3-year-old big brother, Brantley Sheridan.

Kastyn is the daughter of proud parents Kasie Sheridan Brandon Sheridan. Her grandparents are Craig and Jennifer Porter, and Gary and April Eccker, all of Rock Springs, and Steve Sutherlund of Cheyenne.

