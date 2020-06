Levi Aurelius Ryan was born May 16, 2020 at 5:20 pm.

He weighed 6 lbs., 10 oz. and measured 19.5 inches at the time of his birth.

Levi was welcomed into the world by his proud family Krystal and Shawn Ryan, sisters Tessa and Elliana, and big brother Marcus

