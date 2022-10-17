Birth Announcements: Lukas Theo Moon

Lukas Theo Moon was born Friday, September 23, 2022, at 7:09 p.m. at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County.

Lukas weighed 6 pounds, 8 ounces and measured 19.5 inches at the time of his birth.

He is the son Sarah and Trevor Moon. Lukas is the grandson to Steven and Jennifer Powell, Brad Moon, KC Bozner, and Wendy Edwards, and little brother to Elliot Moon.

Congratulations!

