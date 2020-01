Wyatt Jax Cruth was born December 19, 2019 at 6:14 p.m.

Wyatt weighed 7 lbs, 8oz. and measured 19 1/2 inches long at the time of his birth.

He was welcomed by his parents Leonard & Makinzie Cruth and a very proud big brother McCrae, who loves him very much!

Congratulations!

