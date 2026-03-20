Bison Baseball Hosting Bake Sale to Support Upcoming Travel Season

March 23rd-25th

Traveling Bake Sale

Bison Baseball is gearing up for an exciting travel season and asking the community for a little support along the way.

The team will compete in a Utah super league beginning April 11, traveling each Saturday to represent the area. To help cover the costs of equipment, travel, and other team expenses, Bison Baseball is hosting a traveling bake sale around Rock Springs from March 23–25.

Community members are encouraged to keep an eye out for the team as they move around town selling homemade treats. Every purchase helps support the players as they prepare for their season.

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This is a great opportunity to support local youth athletics while enjoying something sweet.

A special thank you goes to Western Wyoming Beverage for helping highlight and support this effort and the local community.

Be sure to stop by, grab a treat, and help support these athletes as they get ready to take the field.