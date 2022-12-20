Bitter Cold Weather on the Way Through Thursday Afternoon

CHEYENNE — Wyomingites should be prepared for the first extreme cold snap of the season as an impactful winter front moves into the state tomorrow and lasting into Thursday morning.

It will start with strong winds that will make traveling in light, high-profile vehicles very difficult by mid Wednesday along Interstate 80 and through South Pass.

Then a strong, arctic front will start making its way south bringing blowing and drifting snow along I-90 and eventually reaching central and south Wyoming by tomorrow afternoon. This will create some challenging travel situations with reduced visibility, bitter cold temperatures and snow squalls in areas around the state.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

For the latest up-to-date road and travel information be sure to consult the Wyoming Department of Transportation website. Check out the latest WYDOT Road and Travel Forecast below>