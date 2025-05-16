Bitter Creek Brewing Building Sold

ROCK SPRINGS – The sale of the First Security Bank Building isn’t the only property to change hands in Downtown Rock Springs.

The former Bitter Creek Brewery, located at 604 Broadway, was sold to an unnamed party according to Chad Banks, the Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency manager. Banks said he couldn’t name who the new owners are. The Sweetwater County Clerk’s Office continues to list Hedley and Wyche LLC as the building’s owner.

Banks said the building sales are positive signs for Downtown Rock Springs. Banks said the closure of Bitter Creek Brewing left a hole in the downtown area, saying the area around the restaurant was noticeably darker during the winter months when one would normally see activity around the restaurant.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

According to Rock Springs Main Street, 2024 was a year of transition for the area. A media release about the organization being designated an accredited Main Street America program notes that while longtime business such as Bitter Creek Brewing, New Studio Photography, and Sidekicks Book Bar did close last year, 15 new businesses opened in their place. Banks said interest in Downtown Rock Springs has never waned as the organization receives two or three calls a week from people interested in establishing businesses in the area. Though there is a misconception Banks says he often addresses.

Banks said many people believe the area has a lot of vacant spaces, the fact is there are a lot of spaces that are not available to rent or are habitable.

“Rarely do we have inventory to point them to,” Banks said.

He said demand is so high that it isn’t uncommon for new businesses to move in and establish themselves if a vacancy does occur.

“Things fill almost immediately,” he said.