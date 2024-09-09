Bitter Creek Brewing Closes its Doors After 27 Years in Business

ROCK SPRINGS — Bitter Creek Brewing announced today it is closing its doors for good after 27 years in business. The closure is effective immediately.

“It has been our pleasure to serve you and the downtown area for the last 27 years,” the restaurant’s post on Facebook read. “The owners have decided to retire.”

Bitter Creek Brewing was first established in 1997 by Jane and Larry Caller, and it has since been a staple in Downtown Rock Springs. The restaurant thanked their patrons for supporting them through the years, but stated it is time for the building to be used for a new dream.

“It is never easy to say goodbye to a business we have loved,” the post said. “The building and assets are now for sale to a new generation of entrepreneurs to use the space for their dreams and provide a new adventure for the people of Sweetwater County to gather and enjoy.”

Downtown Rock Springs wrote on Facebook that they are sorry to see them go but congratulated the Callers on their retirement.

“We are so sorry to see them go, but it’s been a good run. Congratulations to the Callers on their much deserved retirement. Here’s a great opportunity for new entrepreneurs to make their dreams a reality,” Downtown Rock Springs said.

According to an interview with Downtown Rock Springs from 2015, Jane said they initially started the brew pub because she and Larry traveled a lot and found themselves eating at brew pubs frequently. The location of the restaurant was the home of Kolman Tire Center for several decades, and later it became a garage for storage of antique cars.

“Nineteen years ago, this place was just a huge garage with four walls,” Jane said. “We took the whole front out, kept the roof – that’s original – everything else was added; there wasn’t even a bathroom or a back door.”

She said they designed it so the beer tanks were out front where people could see them.

The building with all the brewing equipment is currently listed for $799,000.