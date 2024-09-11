Bitter Creek Brewing Donates Over 1,000 Pounds of Food to Food Bank

A member of the Barch Industries team helps pack food up to take to the Food Bank of Sweetwater County. Photo courtesy of Kathy Siler

ROCK SPRINGS — Jane and Larry Caller, owners of Bitter Creek Brewing, donated 1,038 pounds of food to the Food Bank of Sweetwater County.

The Callers announced they are closing their brew pub after 27 years in business on Monday, and they made the decision to donate the leftover food to those who need it most in the community.

“We are overwhelmed with gratitude for the astounding donation of 1,038 pounds of food to our Food Bank by Bitter Creek Brewing,” said Kathy Siler, Executive Director of the food bank. “We also appreciate the invaluable assistance of Barch Industries, Charlie Barnum and his team in packing, loading, delivering, unloading, and putting away the donated food.”

This donation comes during Hunger Action Month, which aims to raise awareness for food insecurity in the local communities. Siler said during a recent Green River City Council meeting that the food bank had 769 more pantry visits county wide in fiscal year 2024 compared to the previous year, with 9,711 pantry visits total.

Additionally, 403,185 pounds of food were distributed in Sweetwater County in FY 2024, and the unduplicated number of people served in Sweetwater County was 4,260.