Black Bear Hunt Area 9, Sierra Madres, is Closed

BAGGS– Black bear hunters are alerted that Black Bear Hunt Area 9, Sierra Madres, closed at 2:30 pm on Monday, September 10, 2018.

Black Bear Hunt Area 9 has a female mortality limit of six females in the fall. Black bear hunting seasons close when the mortality limit is reached, or on the closing day, whichever comes first.

Bear hunters are reminded to pick up a copy of the regulations detailed inside the brochure 2018 Black Bear Hunting Seasons.

Bear hunters are required to call the Black Bear Mortality Limit Hotline before going hunting to determine which hunt areas are open for hunting black bear. The Black Bear Mortality Limit Hotline is: 1-800-264-1280.

Information on hunt area closures and quotas are updated on a daily basis. Any harvested bear must be reported to a game warden, biologist, or Wyoming Game and Fish Department regional office within 72 hours.