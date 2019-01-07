Black Butte Coal Hiring Heavy Equipment Mechanic

Black Butte Coal Co., a surface coal mine located 36 miles east of Rock Springs, is looking for the right person to join our Maintenance team. We currently have an opening for a Heavy Equipment Mechanic.
Black Butte Coal Co. offers competitive wages, incentive programs, and comprehensive benefits.
Job Summary
The successful applicant must have a strong commitment to safety,
and consistently display a positive attitude that supports the company’s goals and objectives.
Essential Functions
- Ensures operation of mining equipment by completing preventive maintenance on
engines, pneumatic tools and , hydraulic systems, electrical circuits and power trains;
following diagrams, sketches, operations manuals, manufacturer’s instructions, and
engineering specifications; troubleshooting malfunctions.
- Locates sources of problems by observing equipment while in operation; listening for
problems; using precise measuring and testing instruments.
- Removes defective parts by dismantling devices and using hoists, cranes, and hand and
power tools.
- Determines changes in dimensional requirements of parts by inspecting used parts; using rulers, calipers, micrometers, and other measuring instruments.
- Controls downtime by informing production workers of routine preventive maintenance
and monitoring compliance.
- Fabricates repair parts by using machine shop instrumentation and equipment.
- Maintains equipment, parts, and supplies inventories by checking stock to determine
inventory level; anticipating needed equipment, parts, and supplies; placing and
expediting orders as needed; verifying receipt
- Prepares mechanical maintenance reports by collecting, analyzing, and summarizing
information and trends.
- Maintains continuity among work teams by providing adequate pass-on’s, creating work
orders, ordering parts, documenting and communicating actions, irregularities, and
continuing needs.
Education/Experience Qualifications
- Minimum of two years’ experience in preventative maintenance, hydraulic systems, 12-24 volt electrical circuits, diesel engines, power trains, troubleshooting and repair.
- A Diesel Technology Degree is preferred.
- Position requires rotating shifts, weekends, and overtime.
- Personal tools are also required.
Position Details
This is a full time position.
How to apply
**No Phone Calls Please. Application Deadline is January 21, 2019.
Black Butte Coal Company is a EEO/ADA employer
