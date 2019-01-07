Black Butte Coal Hiring Heavy Equipment Mechanic

By
Lindsay Malicoate
-
116
Views

Black Butte Coal Co., a surface coal mine located 36 miles east of Rock Springs, is looking for the right person to join our Maintenance team. We currently have an opening for a Heavy Equipment Mechanic.

Black Butte Coal Co. offers competitive wages, incentive programs, and comprehensive benefits.

Apply Online Here

Job Summary

The successful applicant must have a strong commitment to safety,
and consistently display a positive attitude that supports the company’s goals and objectives.

Essential Functions

  • Ensures operation of mining equipment by completing preventive maintenance on
    engines, pneumatic tools and , hydraulic systems, electrical circuits and power trains;
    following diagrams, sketches, operations manuals, manufacturer’s instructions, and
    engineering specifications; troubleshooting malfunctions.
  • Locates sources of problems by observing equipment while in operation; listening for
    problems; using precise measuring and testing instruments.
  • Removes defective parts by dismantling devices and using hoists, cranes, and hand and
    power tools.
  • Determines changes in dimensional requirements of parts by inspecting used parts; using rulers, calipers, micrometers, and other measuring instruments.
  • Controls downtime by informing production workers of routine preventive maintenance
    and monitoring compliance.
  • Fabricates repair parts by using machine shop instrumentation and equipment.
  • Maintains equipment, parts, and supplies inventories by checking stock to determine
    inventory level; anticipating needed equipment, parts, and supplies; placing and
    expediting orders as needed; verifying receipt
  • Prepares mechanical maintenance reports by collecting, analyzing, and summarizing
    information and trends.
  • Maintains continuity among work teams by providing adequate pass-on’s, creating work
    orders, ordering parts, documenting and communicating actions, irregularities, and
    continuing needs.

Education/Experience Qualifications

  • Minimum of two years’ experience in preventative maintenance, hydraulic systems, 12-24 volt electrical circuits, diesel engines, power trains, troubleshooting and repair.
  • A Diesel Technology Degree is preferred.
  • Position requires rotating shifts, weekends, and overtime.
  • Personal tools are also required.

Position Details

This is a full time position.

Black Butte Coal Company offers competitive wages, comprehensive benefits and incentive
programs.

How to apply

See full job descriptions and apply online here.

**No Phone Calls Please. Application Deadline is January 21, 2019.
.

Black Butte Coal Company is a EEO/ADA employer

Paid Advertisement - This post was paid for by the business or individual represented above. We reserve the right to remove any comments. If you'd like to advertise your business in a future promotion similar to this, call our Advertising Team at 307-922-0700 or send us a message.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR