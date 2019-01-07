Black Butte Coal Hiring Heavy Equipment Mechanic

Black Butte Coal Co., a surface coal mine located 36 miles east of Rock Springs, is looking for the right person to join our Maintenance team. We currently have an opening for a Heavy Equipment Mechanic.

Black Butte Coal Co. offers competitive wages, incentive programs, and comprehensive benefits.

Job Summary

The successful applicant must have a strong commitment to safety,

and consistently display a positive attitude that supports the company’s goals and objectives.

Essential Functions

engines, pneumatic tools and , hydraulic systems, electrical circuits and power trains; following diagrams, sketches, operations manuals, manufacturer’s instructions, and engineering specifications; troubleshooting malfunctions. Locates sources of problems by observing equipment while in operation; listening for

problems; using precise measuring and testing instruments.

Controls downtime by informing production workers of routine preventive maintenance

and monitoring compliance.

and monitoring compliance. Fabricates repair parts by using machine shop instrumentation and equipment.

inventory level; anticipating needed equipment, parts, and supplies; placing and expediting orders as needed; verifying receipt Prepares mechanical maintenance reports by collecting, analyzing, and summarizing

information and trends.

information and trends. Maintains continuity among work teams by providing adequate pass-on’s, creating work

orders, ordering parts, documenting and communicating actions, irregularities, and

continuing needs.

Education/Experience Qualifications

Minimum of two years’ experience in preventative maintenance, hydraulic systems, 12-24 volt electrical circuits, diesel engines, power trains, troubleshooting and repair.

A Diesel Technology Degree is preferred.

Position requires rotating shifts, weekends, and overtime.

Personal tools are also required.

Position Details

This is a full time position.

Black Butte Coal Company offers competitive wages, comprehensive benefits and incentive

programs.

How to apply

See full job descriptions and apply online here.

**No Phone Calls Please. Application Deadline is January 21, 2019.

.



Black Butte Coal Company is a EEO/ADA employer

