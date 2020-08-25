Black Butte Fire Contained; Crews Mopping Up Hot Spots Today

SWEETWATER COUNTY — Sweetwater County Fire District No.1 crews along with help from several other agencies have successfully contained a fire that started near Black Butte yesterday morning around 11 am.

Crews found a growing wildland fire when they arrived on the scene yesterday morning, according to SCFD No. 1 Fire Chief Scott Kitchner.

Units from the Bureau of Land Management and the Sweetwater County Fire Department were requested to assist with the fast-moving fire. Multiple Single Engine Air Tankers (SEATS) were called in as well as a BLM Helicopter to aid in fighting the blaze. Firefighters remained on scene throughout the night. The fire burned 253 acres, 193 acres on BLM lands and 60 acres on private lands, said Kitchner.

Kitchner said the fire is now 100% contained, and firefighters remain on scene this morning checking the perimeter and mopping up any hot spots. The fire was determined to have been started by lightning burning sagebrush, grass, and juniper.

Firefighting resources on the scene included three units from Sweetwater County Fire District No.1, five units from the BLM and one unit from the Sweetwater

County Fire Department. The public is urged to avoid the area since fire mop-up operations will continue throughout the day.

Kitchner would like to remind citizens about extremely dry conditions in southwest Wyoming and urges them to use caution when enjoying the outdoors.