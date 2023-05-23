Black Butte High School Celebrates 24 Graduates

ROCK SPRINGS — Black Butte High School (BBHS) held its graduation ceremony for the Class of 2023 at Western Wyoming Community College’s theatre on Monday night. A total 24 students received diplomas.

BBHS Principal Bryant Blake welcomed the attendees, including school board members and staff. Blake shared a short message on success and moving forward with life all while relating it to Sonic the Hedgehog.

“Don’t be afraid to push the boundaries of what’s possible,” Byrant said.

Giving the commencement address was BBHS graduate Skylynn Harmon who spoke about the class of 2023. Harmon described her fellow peers as creative, passionate, and brave. She encouraged her fellow graduates to focus on personal growth and becoming the best version of themselves instead of trying to make the perfect life plan.

Blake then presented the “Most Improved Graduate” award to Taysum Cutler and Landyn Story, recognizing their notable progress and dedication. The “Outstanding Graduate” award was bestowed upon Skylynn Harmon, acknowledging her exceptional achievements and contributions as a student.

Shari Kumer proceeded to award the 24 graduates, each receiving their diploma from a family member, friend or teacher of their choice.

Congratulations to the BBHS Class of 2023!