Black Butte High School Releases Fall 2023 Honor Roll Lists

ROCK SPRINGS – A number of Black Butte High School’s students were named to the school’s three Fall 2023 honor roll lists. The lists for Principal Honor Roll, Scholastic Honor Roll, and Achievement Honor Roll are as follows.
Principal Honor Roll
To be listed on the Principal Honor Roll, a student must maintain a grade point average of 4.0 during the semester. Students on the Principal Honor Roll are:
Serenity Adame
Trinidad Arredondo
Eva Asper
Koen Asper
Richard Baker
Kyrah Greub
Cedar Harper
Jazmin Jamali
Caitlynn Shipp
Hailey Verhave
Kayla Weber
Scholastic Honor Roll
To be listed on the Scholastic Honor Roll, a student must maintain a 3.5 to 3.99 grade point average during the semester. Students on the Scholastic Honor Roll are:
Emma Allred
Jonathan Cruz
Lexana Guerrero
Isaiah Hunter
Corbin Messer
Hailee Michael
AbiGayle Miller
Diamond Ross
Lexie Schofield
Justin Smith
Estrella Vensor
Achievement Honor Roll
To be listed on the Achievement Honor Roll, a student must maintain a grade point average of 3.0 to 3.49 during the semester. The students on the Achievement Honor Roll are:
Tierra Bargeron
Audrianna Barnes
Aspyn Blazich
Anyelin Carreno-Hernandez
Kaleb Cheney
Elijah Goff
Teilah Guerrero
Audrey Jackson
Zander Roberts
Abigail Schwartz
Taylor Smith