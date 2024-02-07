Black Butte High School Releases Fall 2023 Honor Roll Lists

ROCK SPRINGS – A number of Black Butte High School’s students were named to the school’s three Fall 2023 honor roll lists. The lists for Principal Honor Roll, Scholastic Honor Roll, and Achievement Honor Roll are as follows.

Principal Honor Roll

To be listed on the Principal Honor Roll, a student must maintain a grade point average of 4.0 during the semester. Students on the Principal Honor Roll are:

Serenity Adame

Trinidad Arredondo

Eva Asper

Koen Asper

Richard Baker

Kyrah Greub

Cedar Harper

Jazmin Jamali

Caitlynn Shipp

Hailey Verhave

Kayla Weber

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Scholastic Honor Roll

To be listed on the Scholastic Honor Roll, a student must maintain a 3.5 to 3.99 grade point average during the semester. Students on the Scholastic Honor Roll are:

Emma Allred

Jonathan Cruz

Lexana Guerrero

Isaiah Hunter

Corbin Messer

Hailee Michael

AbiGayle Miller

Diamond Ross

Lexie Schofield

Justin Smith

Estrella Vensor

Achievement Honor Roll

To be listed on the Achievement Honor Roll, a student must maintain a grade point average of 3.0 to 3.49 during the semester. The students on the Achievement Honor Roll are:

Tierra Bargeron

Audrianna Barnes

Aspyn Blazich

Anyelin Carreno-Hernandez

Kaleb Cheney

Elijah Goff

Teilah Guerrero

Audrey Jackson

Zander Roberts

Abigail Schwartz

Taylor Smith