Black Butte High School Releases First Semester 2024-2025 Honor Rolls

ROCK SPRINGS –– Black Butte High School released its 2024-2025 first semester honor rolls recently, recognizing its students for their academic achievements.

Those listed on the Principal Honor Roll with Grade Point Averages of 4.0 or higher are: Emma Allred, Kealan Aragon, Mireya Godina-Alvarado, Elijah Goff, Kyrah Greub, Cedar Harper, Audrey Jackson, Corbin Messer, Hailee Michael, AbiGayle Miller, Jaylen Payne, Soraya Perez, Abigail Schwartz, Justin Smith, Tanner Stoffers, Jacob Velasco, and Hailey Verhave.

Students listed on the Scholastic Honor Roll, recognizing GPAs of 3.5-3.99, are: Aurora Ainge, Samuel Allred, Layla Bieber, London Freeman, Lenexa Guerrero, Lillian Majko, John Kyler McCormick, and Taylor Smith.

Those listed on the Achievement Honor Roll, recognizing students with GPAs of 3.0-3.49, are: Kayden Ackerman, Adryan Barnes, Anyelin Carreno Hernandez, Rylee Davis, Seth Dennis, Teilah Guerrero, Alan Islas, Atticus Olson, and Makynzee Puffer.